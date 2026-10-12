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Sometimes in this job, it’s easy to forget about the people who read FourFourTwo. For every issue, we do our very best to create the most engaging magazine, with a good mixture of interviews and features, modern football and retro throwbacks – putting ourselves in the shoes of the reader and thinking about what would interest you.

But when you meet a reader ‘in the wild’, it can be a very surreal but nice experience. Last summer, I was on holiday in New York when I got chatting to a Scottish subscriber, Michael, who recognised me at a Cast gig and was telling me what he enjoyed about the magazine. I’ve been stopped while watching Fulham a number of times by readers who want to give feedback, and every time it’s very heartening.

For this issue, I interviewed Jamie Carragher. I introduced myself, but he said: “I know who you are, I’m a fan.” He’s been a subscriber since the start and has always been very helpful to FFT – his words briefly knocked me back with surprise, but it was very gratifying. In an age when there are many things to occupy everyone’s time and attention, we’re grateful and never take it for granted that people take the time to read FFT.

The sales this year have been extremely strong, especially this summer, and prove that magazines like ours still have their place.

Enjoy the issue.

James

The Overlap

FourFourTwo issue 397: The Overlap (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Three years ago, Gary Neville recruited Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Jill Scott and Ian Wright to create football’s most successful podcast – even if the former Manchester United full-back isn’t convinced it’s a podcast at all. Either way, FFT met the quintet to find out why it’s been a hit…

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Top of the pods

FourFourTwo issue 397: The best of the rest in football podcasts (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

FFT run through the list of the finest shows out there, beyond Stick to Football – our staff have even lined up some personal recommendations…

King Kenny

FourFourTwo issue 397: Sir Kenny Dalglish (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Scottish great Kenny Dalglish has always known that life isn’t a rehearsal – he spends an hour talking FFT through the most significant moments of his journey to the top, via an ill-fated spell as a joiner, making his debut at 14-0 up, and his fear of walking out at Anfield for the first time

Kings of the ring

FourFourTwo issue 397: Footballers turned boxers (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

In October, 14 well-known footballers are going toe-to-toe in the ring at a charity boxing event – FFT meet Nile Ranger, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and the man who was once the Premier League’s youngest ever player, to find out why this is something of a redemption

Fergie Time

FourFourTwo issue 397: Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Sir Alex Ferguson had one of the most remarkable careers in football history – in a new book, Games of My Life, he’s given his own account of some of the key moments

The Barca boys

FourFourTwo issue 397: Romario and Stoichkov (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Four months after USA 94, Romario and Hristo Stoichkov destroyed Manchester United in a game Sir Alex Ferguson would rather forget – the Barcelona duo were the greatest strike partnership ever seen, but things unravelled acrimoniously

The Boy’s a Bit Special

FourFourTwo issue 397: Boy's a bit special (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Get the lowdown on Aston Villa's young striker who could be Harry Kane's successor for England, and the young box-to-box midfielder making waves at Coventry.

The boy wonder

FourFourTwo 397: Freddy Adu (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Compared to Pele and wanted by Manchester United, few youngsters have ever been more hyped than Freddy Adu. He tells FFT why things went awry, via bad experiences in Greece, Brazil and beyond

Around the Grounds

FourFourTwo issue 397: Around the Grounds (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Ella Toone is the Lionesses’ ultimate big-game player on becoming part of the furniture at Man United and 2027 World Cup ambitions

Elsewhere, we get the lowdown on Abdul Abdulmalik's move from National League Boreham Wood to the Swedish top flight, while in our new feature ‘Beyond the Turnstiles’ we take a trip to Bristol Rovers and tell you why it should be on your bucket list of grounds to visit.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 397: Players Lounge (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Willian on why he should never have joined Arsenal, Kieran Gibbs on being confused for The Ox and Thomas Sorensen on playing for Tony Pulis.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 397: The Mixer (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Our latest merch round-up features Kylian Mbappe's big move to a new name in the football world, the latest colab from Umbro and new Como jacket from adidas.

We spy a 1998 Croatia shirt in Kit's a bit Special and let you know what to watch, listen to and follow this month.

Mark Schwarzer Q&A

FourFourTwo issue 397: Mark Schwarzer (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Former Bradford, Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer answers your questions

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 397: Upfront (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Think you’re a football expert? Prove it by getting 100 per cent in our Ultimate Quiz. Columnist Jules Breach explains why she believes Harry Kane should win the Ballon d'Or.

Maniche selects the games that changed his life and BBC Sport's England reporter Kelly Somers discuss all things Watford as well as that interview with Kane at the World Cup.

Joe Cole hails a politician, astronaut, comedian and musician in People I Admire.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 397: Perfect XI (Image credit: FourFourTwo)

Javier Zanetti picks his ultimate XI from former teammates made up of Inter Milan and Argentina legends.