NEW ISSUE: The Awards issue: our review of 2026 looking at the winners and those who made the biggest impact in the past 12 months. PLUS James McClean answers your questions
Get your hands on the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine – available in print or on your device now
- Order the new issue here with postage included – just select ‘'The Awards Issue 399’
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- Buy issue 398 on Amazon and receive the 2027 calendar as well
Well that was a busy year! What started with non-league Macclesfield knocking FA Cup holders Crystal Palace out in the third round of the competition, ended with Harry Kane lifting the Ballon d’Or in London.
In between all of that, we saw Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years, then miss out on the Champions League weeks later as they were beaten on penalties by defending champions PSG.
Manchester City won both domestic cups, then were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. Manchester United began the year with Ruben Amorim in the dugout, end it with Mauricio Pochettino, and for 303 days in the middle had Michael Carrick in charge.
Then there was the main event of the year. A 48-team World Cup promised chaos and duly delivered, culminating with Spain conquering Argentina to sew a second star onto La Roja’s crest. England, meanwhile, gave us a wild ride to bronze in a 10-goal thriller against France.
In this issue, we highlight some of the best stories from the past 12 months. There’s also our 2027 calendar, picking out the best pictures of football mascots from down the years, and back by popular demand, the FourFourTwo wrapping paper – it’s doubled in size so you won’t be short when putting presents under the tree this Christmas.
Enjoy the mag.
King Kane
In the space of just two-and-a-half weeks this autumn, Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or and became England’s record appearance-maker – FourFourTwo speak to people who helped him, at the start of a stellar career that no-one foresaw
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
London calling
Alexia Putellas has again been crowned as the world’s best player since joining London City Lionesses in July – at Bromley’s Hayes Lane, the Catalan is now helping the club join the WSL’s elite.
Champions... at last!
Arsenal finally returned to the summit in 2026 – understandably, fans were determined to enjoy it. Here, FourFourTwo has access to the fans' title celebrations via James Clifford Kent and Andrew Mangan who were on the streets of North London with the fans to celebrate.
World at their feet
Minnows Cape Verde won hearts everywhere by reaching the last 32 on their World Cup debut, then nearly defeating Messi & Co. In his own words, boss Bubista relives a summer he’ll never forget
Giant killers
After vanquishing Italy at the end of 2025, the Norwegian national team shocked everyone by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals this summer – following in the footsteps of Bodo/Glimt, whose remarkable start to 2026 was the result of years of progress…
Brazilian Bee
Igor Thiago has flourished as a West London Bee in 2026, earning a shock place in his country’s starting line-up at the World Cup – he tells FFT about his turbulent journey, via poverty and an aborted suicide attempt
The Boy’s a Bit Special
Get the lowdown America's next star and a Ukrainian who set the UEFA Youth Leagues alight with his goals.
Picture perfect
Henry Winter meets Everton star Merlin Rohl who could have been a neuroscientist, worships a lensman from 1930s France and has now released his own photo book, going behind the scenes at the Premier League club
It's party time! P-A-R-T-Why? Because I gotta!
Sometimes in the beautiful game, the festive knees-up hasn’t quite gone as intended – from sex toys to dwarf throwing, FourFourTwo looks back at the oddest tales, including some never previously told before….
Around the Grounds
Former Charlton striker Kevin Lisbie on life at Cray Valley Paper Mills and watching his three sons make it in the professional game.
Elsewhere, we look back on the spying scandal that rocked Southampton, while in our ‘Beyond the Turnstiles’ feature we take a trip to Edinburgh to Tynecastle and tell you why it should be on your bucket list of grounds to visit.
In the Players Lounge this month…
Danny Mills chats about going to the 2002 World Cup with England, Jeff Stelling opens up about his illustrious broadcasting career while former Toffee Cenk Tosun opens up about playing for Carlo Ancilotti.
It's Chriiiistmas!
Make sure you check out our Christmas Gift Guide so you know what to buy/ask for this festive season.
We spy a Portland Timbers shirt from 1979 in Kit's a bit Special and let you know what to watch, listen to and follow this month.
James McClean Q&A
Former Sunderland and Wigan forward James McClean answers your questions
Upfront
Think you’re a football expert? Prove it by getting 100 per cent in our Ultimate Quiz. Columnist Jules Breach on her football highlights of 2026.
Bobby Zamora selects the games that changed his life and Game of Thrones actor John Bradley discuss all things Manchester United.
Michael Owen hails a racehorse trainer and a boxer in People I Admire.
Perfect XI
Caroline Weir picks his ultimate XI from former teammates made up of Man City, Lyon and Scotland legends.
James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.
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