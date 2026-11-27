Well that was a busy year! What started with non-league Macclesfield knocking FA Cup holders Crystal Palace out in the third round of the competition, ended with Harry Kane lifting the Ballon d’Or in London.

In between all of that, we saw Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years, then miss out on the Champions League weeks later as they were beaten on penalties by defending champions PSG.

Manchester City won both domestic cups, then were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. Manchester United began the year with Ruben Amorim in the dugout, end it with Mauricio Pochettino, and for 303 days in the middle had Michael Carrick in charge.

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Then there was the main event of the year. A 48-team World Cup promised chaos and duly delivered, culminating with Spain conquering Argentina to sew a second star onto La Roja’s crest. England, meanwhile, gave us a wild ride to bronze in a 10-goal thriller against France.

In this issue, we highlight some of the best stories from the past 12 months. There’s also our 2027 calendar, picking out the best pictures of football mascots from down the years, and back by popular demand, the FourFourTwo wrapping paper – it’s doubled in size so you won’t be short when putting presents under the tree this Christmas.

Enjoy the mag.

King Kane

FourFourTwo issue 399: Top of the world (Image credit: Future)

In the space of just two-and-a-half weeks this autumn, Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or and became England’s record appearance-maker – FourFourTwo speak to people who helped him, at the start of a stellar career that no-one foresaw

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London calling

FourFourTwo issue 399: London City Lionesses (Image credit: Future)

Alexia Putellas has again been crowned as the world’s best player since joining London City Lionesses in July – at Bromley’s Hayes Lane, the Catalan is now helping the club join the WSL’s elite.

Champions... at last!

FourFourTwo issue 399: Arsenal (Image credit: Future)

Arsenal finally returned to the summit in 2026 – understandably, fans were determined to enjoy it. Here, FourFourTwo has access to the fans' title celebrations via James Clifford Kent and Andrew Mangan who were on the streets of North London with the fans to celebrate.

World at their feet

FourFourTwo issue 399: Cape Verde (Image credit: Future)

Minnows Cape Verde won hearts everywhere by reaching the last 32 on their World Cup debut, then nearly defeating Messi & Co. In his own words, boss Bubista relives a summer he’ll never forget

Giant killers

FourFourTwo issue 399: Bodo/Glimt (Image credit: Future)

After vanquishing Italy at the end of 2025, the Norwegian national team shocked everyone by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals this summer – following in the footsteps of Bodo/Glimt, whose remarkable start to 2026 was the result of years of progress…

Brazilian Bee

FourFourTwo issue 399: Igor Thiago (Image credit: Future)

Igor Thiago has flourished as a West London Bee in 2026, earning a shock place in his country’s starting line-up at the World Cup – he tells FFT about his turbulent journey, via poverty and an aborted suicide attempt

The Boy’s a Bit Special

FourFourTwo issue 399: Boy's a bit special (Image credit: Future)

Get the lowdown America's next star and a Ukrainian who set the UEFA Youth Leagues alight with his goals.

Picture perfect

(Image credit: Future)

Henry Winter meets Everton star Merlin Rohl who could have been a neuroscientist, worships a lensman from 1930s France and has now released his own photo book, going behind the scenes at the Premier League club

It's party time! P-A-R-T-Why? Because I gotta!

FourFourTwo 399: Christmas parties (Image credit: Future)

Sometimes in the beautiful game, the festive knees-up hasn’t quite gone as intended – from sex toys to dwarf throwing, FourFourTwo looks back at the oddest tales, including some never previously told before….

Around the Grounds

FourFourTwo issue 399: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Former Charlton striker Kevin Lisbie on life at Cray Valley Paper Mills and watching his three sons make it in the professional game.

Elsewhere, we look back on the spying scandal that rocked Southampton, while in our ‘Beyond the Turnstiles’ feature we take a trip to Edinburgh to Tynecastle and tell you why it should be on your bucket list of grounds to visit.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 399: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Danny Mills chats about going to the 2002 World Cup with England, Jeff Stelling opens up about his illustrious broadcasting career while former Toffee Cenk Tosun opens up about playing for Carlo Ancilotti.

It's Chriiiistmas!

FourFourTwo issue 399: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Make sure you check out our Christmas Gift Guide so you know what to buy/ask for this festive season.

We spy a Portland Timbers shirt from 1979 in Kit's a bit Special and let you know what to watch, listen to and follow this month.

James McClean Q&A

FourFourTwo issue 399: James McClean (Image credit: Future)

Former Sunderland and Wigan forward James McClean answers your questions

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 399: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Think you’re a football expert? Prove it by getting 100 per cent in our Ultimate Quiz. Columnist Jules Breach on her football highlights of 2026.

Bobby Zamora selects the games that changed his life and Game of Thrones actor John Bradley discuss all things Manchester United.

Michael Owen hails a racehorse trainer and a boxer in People I Admire.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 399: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Caroline Weir picks his ultimate XI from former teammates made up of Man City, Lyon and Scotland legends.