'Roy Keane leaving Saipan in 2002 galvanised us but Mick McCarthy wasn't right to question him in front of the squad' Ex-Republic of Ireland international Clinton Morrison gives first-hand account of famous 2002 World Cup fallout

I’ll start this week by talking about the drive I had around Manchester with Micah Richards and Roy Keane, where I got Roy’s perspective of what happened in Saipan back in 2002.

It was fascinating to get his insight. I asked him, “Do you have any regrets?” I thought he was going to say, “Maybe.” But he said he doesn't really have any, and was just disappointed by the way it was handled. He said if Mick McCarthy had come up to him, knocked on his door and just apologised, Roy Keane would have still been at the World Cup.

Clinton was speaking on behalf of Freebets.com .

Republic of Ireland 2002 star: 'Mick McCarthy felt he didn't have anything to apologise for'

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy during Ireland's training camp in Saipan (Image credit: Getty Images)

But McCarthy felt he didn't have anything to apologise for. Maybe in hindsight, McCarthy looks back and thinks that he shouldn't have confronted him about the newspaper article where he criticised Ireland’s preparations in front of the whole squad. But then he might think, “I'm the manager and I shouldn't have to apologise to players.” There are a lot of nuances to the debate. But I thought Roy was outstanding in the way he spoke about it.

Looking back on the whole incident now, I don't think McCarthy was right to question Roy in front of everybody. All that Roy wanted was for everything to be done up to scratch. However, if he had waited another day, FIFA had sorted out what was one of the best facilities ever after we left Saipan. The whole situation could have been handled totally differently, and if it was, Roy Keane would have been there playing with his country and helping us progress.

We had a good tournament, but we would have had an even better one with him there. You do miss a player of his calibre. But these things happen, and that was probably the most talked about thing in the tournament because he is such a high-profile name.

Personally, I couldn't believe that our best player was leaving before the World Cup started and about to go home. He played a big part in us qualifying, and was our leader, our captain. You speak to Roy about it now and he believes what he believes. He didn't have regrets because he didn't leave, he got sent home.