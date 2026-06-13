Why are Switzerland playing in green vs Qatar?

The Switzerland team line up before the game vs Qatar at the World Cup 2026

Switzerland are a regular fixture at major international tournaments, but they look a little different this year.

Since failing to qualify for Euro 2012, Switzerland have competed in the last seven tournaments, but are still yet to better their quarter-final showing in the 1956 World Cup on home soil.

Their red home shirt is classic and simple, yet very effective. However, their usual white away strip has disappeared this summer.

Switzerland's away shirt is inspired by the Swiss Alps

At the World Cup 2026, in their opening game against Qatar in Group B, Switzerland sported a neon green shirt with white shorts.

So, why the change after years of keeping it clean in white?

Granit Xhaka's Switzerland shirt before the World Cup game vs Qatar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, the new green shirt is inspired by nature, and in particular, the Swiss Alps.

As per The Kitman, when the Swiss kit was revealed back in March of this year, the mix of pale grey and vibrant green leans into the topographical element of Switzerland as a country.

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On the website there, the description states: “Departing from the traditional plain white away strips of the past, the new Switzerland 2026 away jersey features a pale grey/off-white base overlaid with a dynamic, neon green graphic pattern.

"The abstract, almost crystalline design evokes imagery of topographical maps, glacial ice, or the rugged Swiss Alps, grounding the bold look in the nation’s natural identity."

In fairness, the shirt is still pale enough to pass as nearly-white from a distance, so it won't affect viewers at home all that much. But, it's a nice, fresh spin on the away kits of old, and one which comes with deeper meaning, too.

Switzerland more commonly wear white away shirts (Image credit: Getty Images)

We can expect Switzerland to be wearing their more customary red shirt when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, June 18 and they should also wear red again when they play host nation Canada on June 24.

Despite the game being played in Canada, Switzerland are listed as the home side for that particular tie, so it's the Maple Leafs who will have to switch up their jersey.

What do you make of Switzerland's green top? Let us know below