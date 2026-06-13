How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland for FREE: Live stream details & TV channel

Qatar and Switzerland face off in California, as the 2026 World Cup continues with an intriguing contest between two sides.

Qatar vs Switzerland key information Date: Saturday, June 13

Saturday, June 13 Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sun)

8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sun) FREE Stream: ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

/ TV & Streaming: Fox (US)

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Qatar are competing at only their second ever World Cup finals, after debuting in 2022 as the host nation.

Knocked out at the group stages four years ago, not many expect much from the Maroons, who are now led by former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

Switzerland come into the 2026 edition off the back of three consecutive Round of 16 finishes in major tournaments in 2022, 2016 and 2012.

Now led by manager Murat Yakin, some of the old guard have stepped aside, with a youthful look to his squad this time around.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Qatar vs Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere.

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