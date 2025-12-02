Switzerland World Cup 2026 squad: Murat Yakin's latest squad ahead of the World Cup draw

The Switzerland World Cup 2026 squad will be the sixth consecutive selection after qualification was assured in November.

Granit Xhaka and co. secured passage on the final matchday of qualifiers and will once again compete on football's biggest stage with hopes of going even further after a shock win against Portugal last time in Qatar.

They have a taste for some potential opponents after playing World Cup 2026 hosts the United States in June. They romped to a 4-0 victory, giving them a glimpse of what to expect in the summer.

Switzerland will be looking to make it past the round of 16 for the first time this century in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and they can call upon some stars of European football to try and do so.

Granit Xhaka is continuing his revival at Sunderland and may well have helped them qualify for European competition come next summer, and he will be a vital part of the squad, providing an experienced head.

They won't be able to call upon Xherdan Shaqiri, who retired from international football at the end of Euro 2024.

Manuel Akanji, who was part of Manchester City's treble winning squad, but now plies his trade at Inter Milan, will be a key element of the backline.

Squad

Switzerland World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

GK: Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

GK: Marvin Keller (Young Boys)

DF: Miro Muheim (Hamburger SV)

DF: Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan)

DF: Becir Omeragic (Montpellier)

DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis)

DF: Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Isaac Schmidt (Werder Bremen)

DF: Adrian Bajrami (Luzern)

DF: Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart)

MF: Simon Sohm (Fiorentina)

MF: Johan Manzambi (SC Freiburg)

MF: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

MF: Djibril Sow (Sevilla)

MF: Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)

MF: Michel Aebischer (Pisa)

MF: Fabian Rieder (FC Augsburg)

MF: Vincent Sierro (Al-Shabab)

FW: Breel Embolo (Rennes)

FW: Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest)

FW: Andi Zeqiri (Widzew Lodz)

FW: Ruben Vargas (Sevilla)

FW: Cedric Itten (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Fixtures and results

November 18, 2026: Kosovo 1-1 Switzerland, Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo

November 15, 2026: Switzerland 4–1 Sweden, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

October 13, 2026: Slovenia 0–0 Switzerland, Stožice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia

October 10, 2026: Sweden 0–2 Switzerland, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

September 8, 2026: Switzerland 3–0 Slovenia, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

September 5, 2026: Switzerland 4–0 Kosovo, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

June 10, 2026: United States 0–4 Switzerland, Geodis Park, Nashville, United States

June 7, 2026: Mexico 2–4 Switzerland, Rice–Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, United States

March 25, 2026: Switzerland 3–1 Luxembourg, Kybunpark, St. Gallen, Switzerland

March 21, 2026: Northern Ireland 1–1 Switzerland, Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Manager

Who is Switzerland's manager?

Murat Yakin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Murat Yakin will lead Switzerland to a second World Cup, after taking then to Qatar in 2022. There they suffered a battering in the round of 16 against Portugal.

Their Euro 2024 campaign was far more successful, as they finished second in their group, which contained hosts Germany. They brushed aside the holders Italy in the first knockout round to set up a tie with England, which they took the lead in. A penalty shootout decided their fate and they were knocked out.

Yakin will be hoping to lean on some of his playing experience. During his time at Basel, he won the Swiss Super League five times, and was capped 49 times for his country.

Switzerland's Star Player

Who is Switzerland's star player?

Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring for Sunderland against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the stories of the first 11 games of the Premier League season has been Granit Xhaka's return, and subsequent revival at Sunderland.

The veteran midfielder left Arsenal two years ago, and in his first season was a key part of Xabi Alonso's domestic invincible Bayer Leverkusen side, who won the league and cup double.

He is currently recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world following his form in the last two years.