Second-season syndrome. You’ve heard the cliché: a team enjoys a brilliant campaign immediately after promotion to the Premier League, only to endure a pronounced slump the following year. This time around, Sunderland are the afflicted side.

Many tipped the Black Cats to struggle this term despite finishing seventh on their top-flight return – their best league placing for a quarter of a century – and clinching European qualification for the first time since the 1970s. They did less transfer business in the latest window than most other Premier League clubs (though they were somewhat limited in what they could do having splashed the cash the previous summer) and there was a sense the added strain of Europa League football would take its toll. Head coach Regis Le Bris recently acknowledged as much, saying: “We are exposed this season with this busy schedule. Is it unexpected? I don’t think so.”

Granted, that was shortly before Sunderland went on to beat Chelsea 1-0 for just their second league win of the season, but the fact remains that Le Bris’ men sit second-bottom of the Premier League table after 10 games; they are, by all accounts, suffering from second-season syndrome.

But how concerned should Sunderland be, really? Second-season syndrome is just a cliché after all, right?

Huddersfield Town didn't survive the drop in their second season

In one sense, no – a lot of impressive newly promoted teams do have a dip the next season – but in another sense, absolutely, as far as the ultimate outcome of the phenomenon is concerned: most sides who experience second-season syndrome don’t end up getting relegated.

That’s only happened 11 times in the Premier League’s 34-year history – and never to Sunderland (who have been relegated in their first season back in the top flight on two occasions). It’s also only happened to two teams in the last 11 years: Huddersfield in 2019 and Sheffield United in 2021 – the former of whom had only dodged the drop by four points the previous campaign anyway (so was that even second-season syndrome?).

Sheffield United were relegated in their second season back in the Premier League during lockdown

Besides, and perhaps tellingly in the end, Sunderland’s underlying numbers are not indicative of a side in severe danger of relegation.

They sit seventh in the Premier League’s expected points (xPTS) table, calculated using each team’s expected goals (xG) for and against (xGA). So far, their main issue has been taking their chances – as evidenced by their league-low tally of eight goals (three of which have been Enzo Le Fee penalties, including the winner against Chelsea last time out).

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Brian Brobbey showed with his hat-trick in September’s 5-3 defeat to Manchester City how clinical he can be – but, as much of a handful as the big Dutchman is and for all he offers as a highly physical attacking focal point, he hasn’t scored in any of his other seven Premier League outings this term.

It wouldn’t be an oversimplification, then, to say the solution to Sunderland’s problems is to sign a striker or two. The slight hitch is that the January transfer window is still six weeks away… Sunderland have eight Premier League games to play between now and then – plus two in Europe and a Carabao Cup quarter-final.

There is room for improvement defensively – Sunderland rank 15th in the Premier League for xGA (16.4) and have conceded almost exactly in line with that (16 goals) – but statistically, they are the eighth-best creators in the top flight, accumulating 15.6 xG – which just highlights how wasteful they have been in front of goal.

Sunderland have creators – they're just wasteful in front of goal (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

All in all, though, Sunderland shouldn’t be bricking themselves about the threat of relegation. Their major shortcoming is eminently fixable – through a combination of improved finishing (and it might only take one confidence-boosting win to spark their season into life, as Nottingham Forest, similarly creative but goal-shy, seem to have done by beating Manchester City 3-1 before the international break) and some smart January recruitment.

It might also benefit Sunderland (and their fans might not want to hear this) to go out of Europe early. Halfway through the Europa League league phase, they sit 11th – which would put them into a play-off to reach the knockout stage. And with testing-looking trips to Milan and Anderlecht still to come, their progress is far from certain.

Europe has arrived – but it can also wait. Sunderland’s priority has to be preserving their Premier League status, not least given what a slog it was for them to get back to this level in the first place (eight years outside the top flight, including four languishing in the third tier). But while they are undeniably in a relegation battle as things stand, there’s no reason to think they’re doomed.