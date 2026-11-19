Arsenal have several players heading towards the ends of their contracts

Arsenal have entered the race for Alex Scott, with Bournemouth softening their stance in selling their prize asset.

The Guernsey-born schemer emerged as one of the Cherries' key players last season under Andoni Iraola, starting the season impressively and earning his first England cap earlier this season.

With a plethora of big clubs interested in his signature, however, his future may well lie away from the south coast.

Arsenal in for Alex Scott, along with Liverpool and Chelsea

Mikel Arteta is looking to renew key members of his squad (Image credit: Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal have no pressing concerns to strengthen in midfield, having already picked up Bruno Guimaraes over the summer to compete with Martin Zubimendi alongside Declan Rice.

Manager Mikel Arteta also has Myles Lewis-Skelly and Mikel Merino as options in the midfield, too, meaning that any incoming signing would be competing with four other players for a spot alongside Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Sky Sports have reported, however, that this hasn't stopped the champions from joining the race for the Bournemouth star, alongside Chelsea and Liverpool.

With Scott out of contract in 2028, the Cherries are under pressure to either extend his deal or sell him while they can still fetch a big fee – but would rather not sell midseason, as they had to when Manchester City triggered Antoine Semenyo's release clause in January.

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Liverpool are believed to be leading the race, given the link with now-manager Andoni Iraola, while Chelsea are also retain interest from the summer, having failed to land Lamine Camara towards the end of the summer window.

Arsenal will naturally have to sell one of their midfield options to land Scott, with both Merino and Zubimendi struggling for game time this term, with the former speaking out recently about both his and his Basque team-mate's lack of minutes this season.

“We know what our roles are, and we're both calm and eager to keep training hard to show that we can continue to be there,” Merino said, adding, “Not being on the pitch most of the time isn't ideal for a player. Arsenal is currently the best team in the world, and it's very difficult to get minutes.”

Alex Scott is wanted by several big sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis-Skelly could well be an option to sell, however, with the Hale End star representing a pure profit sale, should he depart.

The same Sky Sports report adds that Arsenal are also looking to the likes of RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa and Brentford's Kevin Schade to strengthen the attack.

Scott is worth €70 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes this weekend.