Florian Wirtz considers future at Liverpool amid growing interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich: report
Florian Wirtz has reached a decision amid speculation about his Liverpool future
After his side’s 2-1 victory at the Gtech on Saturday, Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has reached a decision regarding his future on Merseyside.
The 23-year-old has started in all nine Premier League and Champions League matches played by Liverpool this term, notching three assists in a total of 739 minutes.
Amid relentless transfer speculation, the German midfielder is, according to reports, determined to remain at Anfield, despite suggestions of an exit to Chelsea or Bayern Munich in 2027.
Florian Wirtz wants to stay at Liverpool, but can he turn a corner?
According to TEAMtalk, Wirtz, who arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million in 2025, has attracted interest from former boss Xabi Alonso in London.
The report relayed a tweet from German football-centric X (formerly Twitter) account ‘Space,’ who wrote: “Despite Bayern representatives seemingly being unable to go a single day without entertaining the fantasy of bringing Florian Wirtz to Munich, neither the player nor his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, have the slightest intention of indulging their delusions.
“Both remain unequivocally committed to [Liverpool] and the mystique of Anfield, where Florian intends to carve his name into the history of football’s greatest institution. Any hopes of a potential move are firmly misplaced, with neither the player nor his representatives entertaining the possibility of a departure.
“Florian remains fully committed to [Liverpool] and a move to Stamford Bridge is simply not on the agenda,” concluded ‘Space.’
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Wirtz assisted Victor Munoz for the club’s equalising strike versus a 10-man Brentford; he has no intention of departing from Liverpool, during a prolonged period of English top-flight woes.
That contribution marked the German’s second assist of the 2026-27 Premier League term, and was complimented by an additional eight chances created at the Gtech.
Many have claimed this performance as a corner turned for the 23-year-old; however, those key passes arrived against a 10, then nine-man Brentford, and were largely devoid of quality.
In the Premier League, the German midfielder is yet to create a single Opta-defined big chance, and his nine created chances combined for a total 0.19 xA.
While the xA metric isn’t always the fairest judge of pass quality, the bulk of Wirtz’s chance creation came through back passes to fellow Liverpool midfielders launching edge-of-box rockets.
If the 23-year-old is to improve, his ‘Big Chances Created’ tally must increase. In 2025-26, the German created five such chances, behind Cody Gakpo’s 10, Mohamed Salah’s 11, and Dominik Szoboszlai’s 14.
For now, Wirtz’s career appears set to continue at Anfield, despite interest from Alonso in London, and Vincent Kompany in Germany.
Kedar Bayley is a trained journalist specialising in culture reporting. As a fan of Liverpool FC, he writes on the Reds often. Knowledgable about all things sports, cinema and television, you can find his words in Screen International, FourFourTwo, Manchester Evening News and more.
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