Manchester United could bring Jobe Bellingham in as Bruno Fernandes replacement: report

Manchester United could be about to land Jobe Bellingham as their long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils' poor start to the season has been punctuated by the uncertainty surrounding their captain, with Fernandes having fallen out with manager Michael Carrick earlier this season.

Looking to a future beyond the 32-year-old, recent England call-up Bellingham has now emerged as a potential option in the middle for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes out, Jobe Bellingham in for Manchester United?

Bruno Fernandes has had his struggles this term (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Fernandes was dropped by Carrick for the match against Bournemouth, following comments made after the Red Devils' 4-1 humbling by Como in the Champions League.

United fans sang Carrick's name after the loss to the Cherries, however, and booed the players – with Fernandes making up with the manager and returning to the starting line-up ever since.

Yet according to Fichajes, the Portuguese is still a target for Atletico Madrid, as they look to take advantage of the situation.

The report names Bellingham as a “gamble” that the club could well take to replace their talismanic playmaker, with the 21-year-old thriving at Borussia Dortmund, just as brother Jude did previously.

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Jobe has recently been named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the November internationals alongside his elder sibling, who he shares a similar profile with.

Despite Fichajes noting that “there is no evidence of an offer from United” just yet, however, the Red Devils were heavily invested in Jude Bellingham when he was on the move and could well take a similar interest in Jobe.

United offered £30 million for Jude when he was a Birmingham City youngster, as per Sky Sports, only for the player himself to choose the Bundesliga for his own development.

Both Bellingham brothers have been linked with United (Image credit: Alamy)

Jobe has had a similar path, moving from Birmingham to Sunderland before making the switch to Signal Iduna Park at the start of last season.

Bellingham is worth €40 million, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United travel away to Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.