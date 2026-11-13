Manchester United to begin Nico Paz talks to kickstart new era: report

Manchester United have identified Nico Paz as the successor to Bruno Fernandes and the man to build their new team around.

That's according to a new report that puts the Red Devils in the midst of a bidding war for the Argentine superstar, with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino about to take the reins at Old Trafford.

Pochettino is stepping down from his role with the United States to become the eighth man to take the Manchester United job on a permanent basis since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 – and there could be a huge statement made in the market.

Manchester United are looking to replace Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has endured a tough season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has been arguably the greatest United buy of the post-Ferguson era, but after having the season of his life last term, the 32-year-old has shown his age this season, and FourFourTwo understands that for the first time, the Red Devils are starting to consider life beyond their talismanic captain.

While Pochettino is widely expected to build around the captain when he officially arrives through the door, Fichajes reports that United are one of a handful of European heavyweights vying to sign Como superstar Paz.

The outlet stars that the 22-year-old is seen as “a key figure to lead the team's rebuilding”, adding, “the club views him as a clear choice to replace Bruno Fernandes” – but it certainly won't be easy to lure him, with rivals able to offer more.

Premier League champions Arsenal are named among the suitors as they “see him as the ideal successor to Martin Odegaard”, with the 27-year-old Norwegian out of contract in 2028, while Chelsea are also mentioned in an ambitious plan to combine Paz with Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer.

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Paris Saint-Germain are named as the final giant in the quartet to “intensify contact” with Paz and Como in December, though two stumbling blocks remain for all four in their bid to secure the playmaker.

When the Northern Italian outfit purchased Paz from Real Madrid, Los Blancos inserted an €80 million buy-back clause – and while Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham are currently shining at the Bernabeu, they also have a 50 per cent sell-on clause for any future deal.

This could drive the price up for Paz – along with any potential bidding war – with Como keen on receiving a £100m fee for a player they believe to be a generational talent.

Pochettino is starting to think about his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

United's pitch to Paz will surely centre on something that none of the other suitors can offer, however, in making him the face of their new project.

While Pochettino could well draw on coaching a fellow Argentine and note his excellent work in the past with the likes of Dele Alli and Cole Palmer at No.10, United have the space to allow Paz to flourish – if he is willing to take the huge leap to a side who are nowhere near competing for the biggest trophies at this moment in time.

Balogun is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.