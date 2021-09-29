Juventus v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Juventus v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 29 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a Juventus v Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Reigning kings of Europe Chelsea will look to build on a winning start as they head to Italy to face two-time champions Juventus.

The Blues kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Zenit, thanks to a Romelu Lukaku strike. Juve, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-0 win away to Malmo.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost their first game of 2021/22 on Saturday, going down 1-0 to an imperious Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, but they have still made a formidable start to the season and come into this clash as odds-on favourites with some bookies.

That's because Juve aren't in the best of places right now. They only qualified for the Champions League by a single point, finishing fourth in Serie A last season as their nine-year stranglehold on the scudetto came to an abrupt end. Massimiliano Allegri's side sit ninth after six league games - although they have won their last two.

Although there are no confirmed absentees as yet, Tuchel does have a few doubts for the trip to Turin. Reece James was forced off after half an hour against City, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic could remain sidelined.

As for Juve, Allegri will be without the services of key duo Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata - the latter formerly of Chelsea - after both picked up injuries in Sunday's 3-2 win against Sampdoria.

This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2012/13 group stage. Chelsea's only win over the Bianconeri came in the first leg of their 2008/09 last 16 tie.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Use a VPN to watch a Juventus v Chelsea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal