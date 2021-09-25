Manchester United v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Aston Villa live stream, Saturday 25 September, 12:30pm BST

Manchester United will be looking to continue their fine start to the campaign when Aston Villa visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Last weekend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were involved in the most dramatic denouement to a game so far this season. Jesse Lingard scored in the 89th minute to put the Red Devils 2-1 up against West Ham, but there was still time for the Hammers to be awarded a last-minute penalty. David de Gea saved from Mark Noble, who had been brought on specifically to take the spot-kick. Unsurprisingly the Spaniard was mobbed by his team-mates when the final whistle sounded moments later.

United have won four and drawn one of their five matches to date, and are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top. Their performances might not always be convincing and they lost to West Ham in the EFL Cup in midweek, but United continue to find a way to get the job done in the league.

Aston Villa turned in their best performances of the season in beating Everton 3-0 last time out. Dean Smith’s side had been unfortunate to lose to Chelsea in their previous outing, and the Villa boss will be pleased with the way his team have responded to their disappointing 3-2 defeat by Watford on the opening weekend.

Manchester United will have to make do without Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, but Edinson Cavani could be in the matchday squad having built his fitness back up. Alex Telles is also in line to return to the substitutes’ bench, but Luke Shaw is firmly established as United’s first-choice left-back. Solskjaer’s major selection decision centres on Paul Pogba and whether to play him in central midfield or on the left.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Trezeguet, Leon Bailey, Morgan Sanson and Keinan Davis for their trip to the northwest. John McGinn is available, while Matt Targett is hoping to shake off a knock in time to play. Axel Tuanzebe is ineligible to face his parent club.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST.

UK TV schedule

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

