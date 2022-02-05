Serie A live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

Want to find all the Serie A live streams? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

In the UK, BT Sport has exclusive rights to Italy's top division, showing around 200 games over the course of the season. You can purchase an easy-to-cancel monthly pass for £25.

BT Sport is also the only place in the UK to enjoy every Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League clash - as well as action from France's Ligue 1.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Serie A live streams from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of Serie A fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

BT Sport is the only place to watch Serie A football in 2021/22.

US TV rights

CBS has all of the rights to show Serie A in the USA.

If you've got CBS on cable, then go to the CBS website and choose the 'TV Provider' menu bar option.

The network's has an in-house streaming platform, CBS All Access, costing from $5.99 a month and offering a wide range of live and on-demand programming. There's a free trial on offer, too.

You may want to look at a broader streaming service, though. In the case of CBS, FuboTV comes highly recommended, as it's one of the few providers with a deal allowing it to broadcast the network's CBS stable of channels.

It's a complete cable replacement service, with its entry-level family plan costing $64.99 a month for over 120 channels.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

TLN has the rights to Serie A live streams in Canada, but you can also watch the games via the FuboTV streaming service.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

For Australians, you can watch Serie A live streams via Kayo's deal with beIN Sports, which you can get from $25 a month.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com