Arsenal report: Offer prepared for Man City striker – but Chelsea could enter race

Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over the signing of striker Gabriel Jesus, say reports, but the Gunners could face competition from other clubs including Chelsea.

The Brazil international is unlikely to get a lot of game time at the Etihad next season following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and City are considering a sale.

They value Jesus at £50 million, and Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) reports that Arsenal are now constructing an offer that is closer to City’s expectations.

Chelsea are one of the other clubs in the running, although the Blues are said to be more interested in pursuing a deal for Jesus’ club-mate Raheem Sterling.

Jesus’ own desires look likely to work to Arsenal’s advantage.

The 25-year-old is keen to work with Mikel Arteta again, having been coached by the Spaniard while he was an assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Citizens.

He’s also attracted by the central role he would take on at the Gunners, where they desperately need a new centre-forward following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Jesus scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season to help City successfully defend their title.

But his starting appearances were limited to 21 games, and he will be attracted by the idea of featuring more regularly in north London.

