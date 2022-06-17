Arsenal report: Offer prepared for Man City striker – but Chelsea could enter race
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Arsenal have made Gabriel Jesus their priority signing this summer
Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over the signing of striker Gabriel Jesus, say reports, but the Gunners could face competition from other clubs including Chelsea.
The Brazil international is unlikely to get a lot of game time at the Etihad next season following the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and City are considering a sale.
They value Jesus at £50 million, and Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) reports that Arsenal are now constructing an offer that is closer to City’s expectations.
Chelsea are one of the other clubs in the running, although the Blues are said to be more interested in pursuing a deal for Jesus’ club-mate Raheem Sterling.
Jesus’ own desires look likely to work to Arsenal’s advantage.
The 25-year-old is keen to work with Mikel Arteta again, having been coached by the Spaniard while he was an assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Citizens.
He’s also attracted by the central role he would take on at the Gunners, where they desperately need a new centre-forward following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.
Jesus scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season to help City successfully defend their title.
But his starting appearances were limited to 21 games, and he will be attracted by the idea of featuring more regularly in north London.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal are busy in the transfer market already – and have reportedly already tied up their first deal of the window according to reports.
The search for a striker is ongoing. Gabriel Jesus is still a huge rumour, with the Gunners set to offer him a huge pay rise – though there may yet be stumbling blocks. Gianluca Scamacca remains the Plan B for Arsenal, though both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus star Alvaro Morata have been touted.
In midfield, Carney Chukuemeka of Aston Villa, long-term target Houssem Aouar, Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Leicester City schemer Youri Tielemans are on the radar. The north Londoners apparently remain confident of convincing Bukayo Saka to stay, too.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.