Arsenal report: PSG to rival Gunners for exciting European striker

Arsenal are battling it out with PSG for one of their striker targets.

The Gunners have a shortlist of new forwards that they would like to pursue, having apparently agreed an extension to Eddie Nketiah's contract already this summer. Gabriel Jesus is rumoured to be top of the list, with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid also interested in the Manchester City man.

Captain Alexandre Lacazette has already left the club, returning to Lyon – who he joined Arsenal from in 2017 for around £50 million.

(Image credit: PA)

Gazzetta Della Sport (opens in new tab) reports Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo is one of the back-up options that is currently interesting Mikel Arteta, representing a very different player to the likes of Nketiah and Jesus.

Scamacca is around 6'5 in comparison to the smaller, slighter strikers that Arsenal are reportedly targeting and struck 16 times last season in all competitions for Sassuolo. Recently, he's been called up to the Italy squad and may face England in the Nations League.

According to the report, the 23-year-old was originally valued at around £27m – but that could rise to around £43m, with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Italian is not expected to make a decision on his future until after the Nations League ends but it is likely that the Gunners will only sign one of him and Jesus, considering that Nketiah is now set to stay.

Scamacca is valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Arsenal have been linked with one Borussia Dortmund star whose contract is up in 2023 – and he doesn't look likely to renew.

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.