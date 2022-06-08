Arsenal report: Gunners confident of keeping star man amid interest from Premier League big guns
Bukayo Saka will be offered a long-term contract at the Emirates once he's back from his summer holidays
Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in signing Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, according to reports, but the Londoners are confident they will tie him down on a new contract.
Saka was named Arsenal’s Player of the Year for 2021/22 after finishing the season as their top scorer in all competitions with 12 goals.
The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that Arsenal (opens in new tab) aren’t concerned about speculation over Saka’s future amid interest from City (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab).
They will wait for the 20-year-old to return from his summer break before opening contract talks, and there is confidence at the Emirates that the youngster will agree a long-term extension.
New terms are likely to be worth around £125,000 per week, more than four times what the England international is currently on.
Saka still has another two years left on his deal, but Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League raised some questions about his future.
But there has been little to suggest he wants to leave north London after an impressive season with Mikel Arteta’s youthful side.
The Gunners suffered a late-season collapse to finish fifth behind rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab), leaving them without Champions League football for a sixth year in a row.
