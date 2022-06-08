Arsenal report: Gunners confident of keeping star man amid interest from Premier League big guns

Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in signing Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, according to reports, but the Londoners are confident they will tie him down on a new contract.

Saka was named Arsenal’s Player of the Year for 2021/22 after finishing the season as their top scorer in all competitions with 12 goals.

The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that Arsenal (opens in new tab) aren’t concerned about speculation over Saka’s future amid interest from City (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty)

They will wait for the 20-year-old to return from his summer break before opening contract talks, and there is confidence at the Emirates that the youngster will agree a long-term extension.

New terms are likely to be worth around £125,000 per week, more than four times what the England international is currently on.

Saka still has another two years left on his deal, but Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League raised some questions about his future.

(Image credit: PA)

But there has been little to suggest he wants to leave north London after an impressive season with Mikel Arteta’s youthful side.

The Gunners suffered a late-season collapse to finish fifth behind rivals Tottenham (opens in new tab), leaving them without Champions League football for a sixth year in a row.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have been linked with one Borussia Dortmund star whose contract is up in 2023 – and he doesn't look likely to renew.

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.