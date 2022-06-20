Arsenal report: Spurs hope to lure top Gunners target with promise of Champions League
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Tottenham will compete with their rivals for the signature of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus
Tottenham hope to pip rivals Arsenal to the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to reports.
The Brazilian is the Gunners’ top target to fill their striker void this summer, and recent reports said they were preparing a bid close to City’s £50m valuation. (opens in new tab)
However, the Mirror (opens in new tab)believes that Arsenal’s north London neighbours Spurs could enter the race and tempt Jesus with the prospect of Champions League football.
Antonio Conte is a fan of the Brazil international and likes his ability to operate in a variety of attacking roles.
Spurs have already been very active in the summer transfer window as they gear up for a Champions League campaign next season, after pipping Arsenal to fourth place in 2021/22.
Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster joined Conte’s side on free transfers, before Yves Bissouma arrived from Brighton in a £25m deal last week.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen to add a new striker to Mikel Arteta’s squad after Alexandre Lacazette left at the end of his contract.
Eddie Nketiah penned a new deal at the Emirates on Saturday, but he’s the only natural striker in the squad as things stand.
The Gunners have brought in Brazilian winger Marquinhos, American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Portugal international midfielder Fabio Vieira so far this summer.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
