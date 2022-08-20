Chelsea report: Blues in discussions with Barcelona over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Barcelona (opens in new tab) have reportedly held several days' worth of talks in an effort to thrash out a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move for the ex-Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker, who played under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) earlier in his career.

Having loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan (opens in new tab) and seen Timo Werner return to RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) on a permanent basis, Chelsea need another senior option up front as an alternative to Raheem Sterling.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), though, extensive discussions over the sale of Aubameyang – who is said to be valued at between £15m and £25m – have so far proved fruitless.

The report adds that the Blues are keen to include Marcos Alonso in a partial swap agreement.

However, Barca are believed to be demanding a cash-only deal as they try to raise funds in order to register Jules Kounde, who joined from Sevilla (opens in new tab) last month and had previously been a target for Chelsea.

It's been another busy transfer window at the Camp Nou, but the Catalan giants' well-documented financial issues continue to cause problems.

Offloading Aubameyang might provide a solution in the short-term – and Xavi would still have plenty of options at centre-forward, among them marquee summer signing Robert Lewandowski and Memphis Depay.