Dundee cannot find a way past inspired Neil Parry
Dundee squandered a host of chances as they drew 0-0 at home to Alloa in the Scottish Championship.
The Dee had 20 attempts at goal but failed to find a way past Alloa keeper Neil Parry.
He made a fine save from Jordan Foster in the first half with Andrew Nelson clipping the bar on the rebound.
The latter then fired over when well placed before half-time.
Parry was again in fine form after the break, saving well from Forster and Declan McDaid.
Dundee are now four games unbeaten while Alloa are without a win in five.
