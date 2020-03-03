Dundee cannot find a way past inspired Neil Parry

Dundee squandered a host of chances as they drew 0-0 at home to Alloa in the Scottish Championship.

The Dee had 20 attempts at goal but failed to find a way past Alloa keeper Neil Parry.

He made a fine save from Jordan Foster in the first half with Andrew Nelson clipping the bar on the rebound.

The latter then fired over when well placed before half-time.

Parry was again in fine form after the break, saving well from Forster and Declan McDaid.

Dundee are now four games unbeaten while Alloa are without a win in five.