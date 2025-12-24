How to watch Cameroon vs Gabon: TV & streaming details as AFCON campaign begins amid Samuel Eto'o chaos

Watch Cameroon vs Gabon at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today for an opening fixture overshadowed by chaos, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive broadcast guide right here.

Cameroon vs Gabon: key information • Date: Wednesday 24 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Stade Adrar, Agadir • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Cameroon's preparations for AFCON have been overshadowed by squad problems, with Samuel Eto'o, the current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, in a high-profile spat with now former boss Marc Brys.

Eto'o has since appointed David Pagou as his successor, despite Brys admitting he had not been told this was the case, and thus naming his own squad.

Gabon have had a much easier preparation for the tournament, with ex-Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to be involved.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Cameroon vs Gabon online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Cameroon vs Gabon for FREE in the UK

Cameroon vs Gabon will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT. Coverage will start at 19:55 GMT.

Cameroon vs Gabon free live stream Channel 4's streaming service on their website hosts the live stream for this one, and all AFCON games. It's free – all you need to do is register and hit play.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Cameroon vs Gabon from anywhere

Abroad this Christmas? A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Is Cameroon vs Gabon on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Cameroon vs Gabon on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 15:00 pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Cameroon vs Gabon in Africa

In Cameroon and Gabon, you can watch the contest on SuperSport.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Cameroon vs Gabon: Preview

Cameroon have left four huge names at home for the tournament, with Andre Onana, Vincent Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting and Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui all missing out.

Onana is currently out on loan in Turkey with Trabzonspor, with Ruben Amorim casting him aside at Manchester United earlier this year.

There have been suggestions that Eto'o has had some influence in the squad, with all four players known to be big characters, and perhaps not agreeing with the president's way of doing things.

Regardless, Bryan Mbeumo will be a huge miss for the Red Devils and will lead the line for the Indomitable Lions, along with experienced head Christian Bassogog.

Gabon finished second behind hosts Morocco in qualifying, amassing 10 points from six games.

Led by head coach Thierry Mouyouma, the Panthers will have their work cut out against Cameroon, but could fancy their chances given the ongoing controversy surrounding their opponents.

Centre-back Bruno Ecuele Manga will don the armband and still holds the title of most caps with 114 now to his name.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Cameroon 0-0 Gabon

Given all the talk about Eto'o, Cameroon and their new manager, we think this one has 0-0 slapped on it.