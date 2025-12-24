How to watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique online, on TV, and from anywhere as Côte d'Ivoire begin AFCON 2025 tilt

Ivory Coast's starting XI during their friendly with Canada in June 2025

Watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique: key information • Date: Wednesday 24 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 18:30 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Ivory Coast head into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as one of the tournament favourites.

The reigning holders won the competition in their own backyard in 2023 and are firmly expected to put up quite the fight to retain their crown.

Competing in their 11th consecutive games, experienced midfielder Franck Kessie will lead the team in Morocco.

Mozambique have shown promising potential in recent years and will turn out at only their second ever AFCON.

Managed by Chiquinho Conde, the Mambas couldn't have imagined a tougher game to start out on Christmas Eve.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique for FREE in the UK

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT. Coverage will start at 17:25 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so that's every game free to watch.

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Is Ivory Coast vs Mozambique on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:30 pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Mozambique in Africa

In the Ivory Coast, coverage will be broadcast on Canal+, with SuperSport showing the contest live in Mozambique.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique: Preview

Ivory Coast have a reputation to uphold as they go into the 2025 edition of AFCON as reigning holders.

Their success in 2023 over Nigeria sparked wild scenes in their home country, with Sebastien Haller scoring an 81st-minute winner.

It was quite the fairytale story for the former Ajax man, who had returned to football 13 months earlier after overcoming testicular cancer.

Now with Utrecht, Haller is once again included for his nation, with Kessie Wilfried Zaha and Ibrahima Sangare other high-profile names who have made the cut.

Mozambique have never gone past the group stages, but are now into their second successive AFCON campaign, so positive sprouts are emerging.

Having finished second in Group I behind Mali in qualifying, Conde's side know they will be up against it from the first whistle, and may have to rely on Lady Luck.

Winger Geny Catamo plays for Portuguese side Sporting CP and is said to have attracted previous interest from Everton.

He could be one to watch at the tournament, and makes up a 25-man squad that also includes Sunderland defender Reinildo.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ivory Coast 1-0 Mozambique

Ivory Coast did recently lose to South Africa in a friendly, so how they start the tournament could be crucial. We still expect them to emerge victorious in the one.