AT&T Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

AT&T Stadium is one of World Cup 2026's monolithic host stadiums and it's just the latest addition to a rich sporting history in Arlington.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and AT&T Stadium is among the most imposing buildings that will be used.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this NFL colossus, from the capacity and history of AT&T Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

AT&T Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 External view of AT&T Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Interior view of AT&T Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) AT&T Stadium in NFL mode (Image credit: Getty Images) Interior view of AT&T Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is one of the most eye-catching stadiums in use at World Cup 2026. Opened in 2009, it has a retractable roof and a capacity of 94,000 seated fans.

The stadium is primarily used for American football as the home of the Dallas Cowboys and the venue for the annual college football Cotton Bowl Classic. It's slated to host Dallas Stars NHL matches in 2027 and has already welcomed fans of boxing and Wrestlemania. AT&T Stadium has also hosted some of the biggest musical artists on the planet and, in 2023, was the venue for two nights beamed to cinemas around the world by Metallica.

Dallas was a host city last time the World Cup was played in the United States. In 1994, the historic Cotton Bowl drew fans from Spain, Germany, South Korea, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Brazil and the Netherlands to scorching Texas.

Viewers of World Cup 2026 will become familiar with the imposing home of the Dallas Cowboys, which will host nine matches at various stages of the competition.

Location

Where is AT&T Stadium located?

AT&T Stadium is located in Arlington, Texas, a city in the sprawling Dallas-Forth Worth conurbation.

The venue is located near Centreport Station for trains from Dallas but a taxi ride is needed to complete the journey. Specific arrangements for World Cup visitors will be confirmed in due course.

Capacity

What is the capacity of AT&T Stadium?

AT&T Stadium will have a seated capacity of 94,000 at the World Cup, making it the largest venue.

Tenants

Who plays at AT&T Stadium usually?

AT&T Stadium – which will be known as Dallas Stadium for World Cup purposes – is the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise.

The Cowboys have played there since the 2009 season and Super Bowl XLV between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers was played at the stadium in 2011.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is AT&T Stadium hosting?

AT&T Stadium will host nine matches at the 2026 World Cup, including four knock-out matches.