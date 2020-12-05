Jim Goodwin: St Mirren need to hone finishing after Aberdeen draw

Jim Goodwin cursed St Mirren’s inability to finish their chances after being held to a 1-1 draw at home against 10-man Aberdeen.

The Paisley side dominated most of the game but failed to find the target again after Jamie McGrath’s penalty had cancelled out Jonny Hayes’ opener.

Lewis Ferguson was sent off early in the second half but St Mirren could not find a winning goal.

Buddies boss Goodwin said: “I’m really disappointed the result hasn’t gone for us. But I think if we can play to that kind of standard we will win more games than we will lose.

“We had enough chances to put the game out of sight but unfortunately we didn’t do that. We have to be pleased with the way we played, the way we passed and probed – even at 11 against 11.

“In the second half we have totally dominated the game but just were not able to capitalise on the man advantage.

“Inevitably people will look at the opportunities we missed – and rightly so. We will do plenty of crossing and finishing training this week and hopefully next week we will put it right.”

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes praised his players for their battling spirit and felt Ferguson had been unlucky to receive two yellow cards.

He said: “I think it was harsh on Lewis. That wasn’t stopping a promising attack. Fergie was fobbed off by Jon Obika who is using his body strength as he would do.

“Ferguson bundled into him but I don’t see that as a yellow-card offence. There has to be some discretion shown there by the referee.”

McInnes also felt defender Tommy Hoban had been unfortunate to concede a first-half penalty for handball.

He added: “I know refs are under pressure with the new rules. But I spoke to Bobby Madden at half-time having seen it again and I don’t know what Hoban is meant to do.

“At all the meetings we attend, when they’re showing examples of how they come to decisions, the biggest criteria is distance.

“That’s normally taken into consideration before a referee would give a penalty but that hasn’t been the case today.”