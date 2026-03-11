Quiz! Can you sort these Champions League facts by most to least?

Can you sort out these players, teams, countries and more?

This brand new quiz from FourFourTwo is one for fans with serious knowledge of European football's premier club competition and the players who've been there not only for the biggest moments, but with the longevity to make themselves legends.

We've put together some groups of players and clubs by various factors and we want you to sort them from most to least. Almost all of Europe's most renowned modern players have been regular participants in Champions League football, where the continent's major clubs make their name. Let's find out how much you know about those players and clubs and their involvement.

We have 10 groups of four players and clubs to arrange. There's no time limit but we've added a timer so you can let us know how you get on in our new quiz. Unless stated, we're looking for Champions League records since the competition's inception as the European Cup in 1955, by the way.

