How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: Free streams, TV information as blockbuster Champions League takes centre stage in the last 16

Jude Bellingham tackles Rayan Cherki during Manchester City's last meeting against Real Madrid back in December

Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City today as this huge last 16 first leg promises potential fireworks, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Real Madrid host Manchester City for the second time in four months, as the European giants meet yet again in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Goals from Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland meant City earned a 2-1 win in the last head-to-head, but there has been change galore at the Bernabeu since then.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Man City for free?

RTE Player in Ireland has selected Real Madrid vs Man City for free-to-air coverage with English commentary.

Watch Champions League for free on RTE Player Free-to-air Irish service RTE Player will broadcast one game of every Champions League round completely free. This matchday, they have selected the second leg between Real Madrid and Man City.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City in the UK

Real Madrid vs Man City will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off in Spain set for 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Get TNT Sports for the UEFA Champions League The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Real Madrid vs Man City in the US

Real Madrid vs Man City will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+, courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Man City live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Real Madrid vs Man City: Preview

Real Madrid had to go through the play-offs to reach this stage, beating Portuguese side and former boss Jose Mourinho’s Benfica 3-1 after two legs.

The first, of course, was marred in controversy, with Vinicius Jr said to have been racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni after netting during the first leg in Lisbon.

Lots has changed since Xabi Alonso's side were beaten by City in their league-phase meeting back in December, with Alvaro Arbeloa now in the dugout and tasked with steering the ship onwards.

It's bad news on the injury front for the Galacticos, with Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Jude Bellingham (hamstring) both expected to miss Wednesday’s contest through injury, joining Rodrygo (ACL), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras (both calf) on the sidelines.

Manchester City eased into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup over the weekend with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United, thanks to strikes from Savinho and a brace from Omar Marmoush.

Much like Arsenal, City are still fighting on all fronts and are the other English team with narrow hopes of completing a never-before-seen quadruple by winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are the two injury absentees, with Pep Guardiola having to deal without the pair in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland, who has 10 in his last 10 matches against Spanish opposition in the competition, will be hoping to net again in this one.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 2-2 Man City

FourFourTwo says a 2-2 draw in a back-and-forth first leg, with Haaland scoring the second for the Cityzens.