Liverpool man brands himself ‘responsible’ after humiliating Galatasaray loss

Arne Slot branded himself ‘responsible’ after his side’s away defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League - the second time this season that the Reds lost 1-0 to the Super Lig leaders.

Liverpool have lost 14 games in the 2025/26 season and suffered a 2-1 defeat to 20th placed Wolves in their last Premier League match.

The Reds, who finished third in the Champions League group stage phase, conceded to a Mario Lemina header inside seven minutes at Rams Park, after Florian Wirtz failed to hit the target of a wide open goal during the first 90 seconds.

Article continues below

Slot rages: ‘I don’t think it’s possible so many things can go against us'

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Liverpool suffered their first 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in September after a Victor Osimhen penalty sealed victory for the Turkish giants.

The Reds now head into the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie with a 1-0 deficit to overcome, following another poor performance at Rams Park on Tuesday evening.

Wirtz missed a huge chance inside 90 seconds on Tuesday evening (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

On similarities between both losses, Arne Slot said: "Like last time, with their first attack it led to a corner and you have to give credit to the way when they get a chance they play it like it’s the last chance of their lives.

"We started the game really well, even better than three months ago… the biggest moment when Florian came across an almost open goal but he couldn’t finish that ball,’ he said to reporters in the post-match press conference.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Liverpool manager, who took responsibility for his team’s inability to finish chances, blamed the result on his players believing that more chances will follow after poor misses.

Slot said: "We sometimes get our chances and it comes across like we think we’ll get 10 more. It’s already a difficult place to come to, but when you’re 1-0 down it makes it even harder.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a frustration but it’s a situation we are facing and I’m responsible for it, and we’ve been facing it for much of the season - I don't think it's possible so many things can go against us as they have the last two games [against Galatasaray]" he added.

Hugo Ekitike also missed a one-on-one in the second half (Image credit: Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Other misses included a second attempt from Wirtz after Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah combined to create a big chance inside the box, and a 1v1 miss from Hugo Ekitike.

"What I do know is now it’s half-time. We have lost here twice 1-0 and the good thing is the next game isn’t played here, it’s played at Anfield and our fans can create a similar atmosphere," said Slot.

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend, followed by the second leg against Galatasaray next Wednesday.