Andoni Iraola leading way for Manchester United job, with Tottenham also interested: report
The Bournemouth manager has potential suitors after his contract runs out in the summer
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been linked with three Premier League jobs, as his contract expires this summer.
The Basque native was appointed by the Cherries’ board in 2023 after a successful three years with Rayo Vallecano and has managed the club to 15th, 12th, and 9th-place finishes.
But the 43-year-old has caught the eye of some top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.Article continues below
Three Premier League clubs in for Iraola, with Manchester United looking to replace Michael Carrick
Crystal Palace will part ways with FA Cup-winning coach Oliver Glasner in the summer, and the club are hoping they can entice Iraola to South London to replace him, according to the i.
And while Bournemouth target a top ten finish, two more Premier League clubs have begun sniffing around.
Despite their current dire straits, Tottenham are apparently eager to land Iraola as they look to rebuild some confidence.
He was on the shortlist as the club sought Ange Postecoglou’s replacement last summer, before they decided on the ill-fated appointment of Thomas Frank.
Of course, Spurs have one of the world’s best stadiums and a bigger budget than most other Premier League sides, but Iraola it is unlikely Iraola will want to manage a Championship side, a real possibility for Spurs as they sit one point above the drop.
The other potential suitor is Manchester United.
Michael Carrick’s unplanned reign has borne unexpected fruit for the Red Devils, who have surged to third in the Premier League with their recent loss to Newcastle their first loss in eight games.
But many United fans still hope owner Jim Ratcliffe will look elsewhere for a permanent manager in the summer, with both Glasner and Iraola among the most popular names.
Bournemouth still hold out hope they can keep their man, though, and as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League, there are few more attractive and well-run clubs across Europe.
The arrival of Brazilian winger Rayan is a testament to that, as the 19-year-old chose the south coast over more lucrative offers from Russia and Saudi Arabia, perhaps identifying Dean Huijsen and Ilia Zabarnyi’s moves to Real Madrid and PSG as an attractive career path.
Iraola’s talks with Bournemouth are thought to be taking place over the international break, as Premier League big dogs will wait with bated breath.
