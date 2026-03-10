Ex-Manchester City player and associate given lifetime ban by league after betting on own team

Two players have been suspended indefinitely from the MLS for breaking the league’s gambling policy

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 07: General view inside the stadium during the MLS match between Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on March 07, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/MLS via Getty Images)
Both players played for Columbus Crew at one stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former Manchester City academy product has received a lifetime ban from Major League Soccer for breaking gambling rules.

Most leagues around the world have strict laws for players that prevent them from betting on football, particularly on games and outcomes they can influence, but also on the game more generally.

Two players in the United States’ top tier have been found in breach of those rules.

Two players found to have breached betting laws in the MLS

FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 23: Yaw Yeboah #20 of LAFC enters to the field before the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Los Angeles Football Club at Toyota Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Yaw Yeboah spent four years in Manchester City's academy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah have been banned for life from the MLS for violating betting rules.

The league says they were informed of suspicious betting patterns from the pair and reviewed the evidence.

They found both players had engaged in “extensive gambling on soccer, including their own teams, during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.”

One such incident saw both players bet on Jones to get a yellow card in a game in 2024, as shown above, which he received.

It’s suspected both men shared information with each other, but there is no evidence their actions impacted the outcome of a game.

Yeboah spent four years in City’s academy, before stints on loan at Lille and Twente. He later played in Spain and Poland, before moving to Columbus Crew and, later, Los Angeles.

He currently plays for Chinese Super League outfit Qingdao Hainiu, while Jones last played for Columbus Crew in 2025.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JUNE 29: Columbus Crew central midfielder Derrick Jones (5) before a match between the New England Revolution and the Columbus Crew on June 29, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Derrick Jones was the other player punished for violating betting laws. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Major League Soccer remains steadfast in its commitment to match integrity," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"The League will continue to enforce its policies, enhance education efforts, and advocate for the elimination of yellow card wagering in all states to protect the integrity of our competition for clubs, players, and fans."

Whether Yeboah’s current club in China decides to take any action following the news remains to be seen.

He made his debut for the club last weekend, scoring in his first appearance against Yunnan Yukun.

