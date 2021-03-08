Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo could be sold to balance books - but Matthijs de Ligt is going nowhere

Juventus could cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala this summer to ease their financial situation, according to reports, but Matthijs De Ligt is going nowhere.

The Italian champions last month announced a loss of €113.7 million for the first half of the current financial year, more than double the deficit for the same period last season (€50.3m).

With the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on club finances, Calciomercato.com reports that a big-name player could be sold over the summer to help balance the books.

The departure of Paulo Dybala is possible, as the Argentina international has had a poor season and is yet to renew his contract, which expires in 2022.

But Ronaldo could also be sold a year before his deal in Turin expires, as the Portuguese superstar is by far the highest paid player in the squad.

He takes home a reported €31m per year net, while the next highest-paid member of the squad, De Ligt, earns €8m per year.

However, the report adds that the Dutch defender’s sale will not be considered and that message has been made clear to his agent Mino Raiola after recent links with Barcelona.

Juve signed the 21-year-old from Ajax in a deal worth more than €85m in the summer of 2019 and he’s considered crucial to the team’s current and future plans.

