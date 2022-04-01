Kerr McInroy rescues point for Ayr with late goal against Hamilton

Kerr McInroy scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Ayr against Hamilton in the cinch Championship.

Hamilton looked on course to keep the pressure on the top four after Andy Winter struck the opener with six minutes gone.

But McInroy’s wonder strike, with virtually the last kick of the match, denied the visitors all three points.

Hamilton remain in sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle having played a game more, with Ayr in eighth.

PA Staff