Leeds boost survival hopes with dramatic equaliser to salvage point against Brighton
By Tom Hancock published
Pascal Struijk's stoppage-time header saw Leeds draw 1-1 with Brighton to boost their chances of avoiding the drop
Leeds boosted their survival hopes heading into the final day of the season, as Pascal Struijk's 92nd-minute header salvaged a point against Brighton at Elland Road on Sunday.
It looked like Danny Welbeck's first-half chip had condemned the Whites to a fourth straight defeat - a result which would have left them on the brink of relegation.
But Struijk's dramatic late leveller - his first goal this term and only his second for Leeds - snatched a 1-1 draw which took Jesse Marsch's side out of the bottom three.
The picture could change before next Sunday - Burnley play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Thursday night and will reclaim 16th spot with a point at Villa Park - but Struijk's goal could come to prove absolutely crucial.
It means that if Burnley lose to Villa, survival will be in the Whites' hands - although they may still need to beat Brentford away from home.
Should Burnley draw or win in midweek, though, Leeds' far inferior goal difference means that they will need to better the Clarets' result next Sunday; Mike Jackson's team end their campaign at home to Newcastle.
As for Everton - who had looked doomed only weeks ago - they can avoid any final-day drama by mathematically confirming Premier League safety with a win over Brentford today.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.