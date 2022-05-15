Leeds boost survival hopes with dramatic equaliser to salvage point against Brighton

Leeds boosted their survival hopes heading into the final day of the season, as Pascal Struijk's 92nd-minute header salvaged a point against Brighton at Elland Road on Sunday.

It looked like Danny Welbeck's first-half chip had condemned the Whites to a fourth straight defeat - a result which would have left them on the brink of relegation.

But Struijk's dramatic late leveller - his first goal this term and only his second for Leeds - snatched a 1-1 draw which took Jesse Marsch's side out of the bottom three.

The picture could change before next Sunday - Burnley play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Thursday night and will reclaim 16th spot with a point at Villa Park - but Struijk's goal could come to prove absolutely crucial.

It means that if Burnley lose to Villa, survival will be in the Whites' hands - although they may still need to beat Brentford away from home.

Should Burnley draw or win in midweek, though, Leeds' far inferior goal difference means that they will need to better the Clarets' result next Sunday; Mike Jackson's team end their campaign at home to Newcastle.

As for Everton - who had looked doomed only weeks ago - they can avoid any final-day drama by mathematically confirming Premier League safety with a win over Brentford today.