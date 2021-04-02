Liverpool transfer news: Club fear Mohamed Salah could push to leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool will look to resolve Mohamed Salah’s future this summer as rumours mount that his four-year spell with the club is coming to an end.

According to ESPN, the Reds are being forced to contemplate life without their leading scorer as he eyes a move to Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been touted as potential destinations for Salah, who has continued to impress throughout a difficult season for Liverpool.

There has been no sign of waning quality or commitment from the Egyptian forward, but he is reportedly keen to explore new opportunities.

With two years left on his contract, Liverpool need to decide whether to offer Salah a new deal or cash in on him before his value begins to tumble.

The financial issues currently facing Real and Barca, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, could hinder their ability to make such a high-profile signing.

Salah arrived from Roma for an initial fee of £36.5m in June 2017, quickly becoming the star man for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in his first season, including 32 to claim the Premier League Golden Boot, as Liverpool reached the Champions League final.

A 3-2 defeat to Real in Kiev only spurred them on as they went a step further to win the competition a year later, with Salah opening the scoring from the penalty spot against Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah then played a key role in securing the Reds’ first title since 1990, as they finished 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Remarkably, even with the slump in form that has seen Liverpool drop to seventh, and risk missing out on European qualification, Salah has still managed to score more goals than he did last season.