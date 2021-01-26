Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe would be keen to play for the Reds

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the France international, whose future is uncertain as he enters the final 18 months of his deal.

Mbappe will be out of contract in 2022 and PSG may be forced to cash in on their prized asset this summer unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

PSG are still hopeful that Mbappe will remain at the Parc des Princes beyond next season, but Liverpool and Real Madrid are said to be keeping close tabs on the situation.

And according to ESPN , the 22-year-old would be keen to play for Liverpool in the Premier League.

It has always been Mbappe’s dream to play for Madrid and the Spanish giants remain favourites to sign him should he leave PSG.

But with Madrid having encountered financial difficulties, Liverpool cannot be ruled out of the race just yet.

The report states that Mbappe is pondering his future as he considers what the best decision for his career would be.

The World Cup winner is said to believe that extending his contract at PSG would be the best choice for now, but he has not yet made up his mind.

"I hope they are convinced that PSG is a good place to be right now for a very high-level, ambitious player," PSG sporting director Leonardo told France Football last week.

"We just have to find an agreement with their desires, their demands, our expectations and our possibilities.

“We are not begging them to 'please, stay.' It is more detailed than this. The ones who really want to stay will stay. We exchange regularly and I have good vibes regarding both those [players]."

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Tottenham on Thursday night.

