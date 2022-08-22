Manchester United report: Red Devils dealt blow as attacking target set to stay where he is

Manchester United look set to miss out on Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils were linked with an unlikely move for the United States international last week.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his attacking options before the transfer window closes on September 1, while Pulisic finds himself way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The American is open to a move after seeing his career stagnate in west London, where he is no longer a regular starter.

Pulisic is especially keen to secure more minutes in a World Cup year, with the 23-year-old set to be integral to his country's ambitions in Qatar.

But United (opens in new tab) now look set to miss out on the former Borussia Dortmund man, reports the Daily Mail (opens in new tab).

Pulisic has taken stock of the situation and decided that he is not yet ready to give up on his Chelsea (opens in new tab) career.

Although United had hoped to land the forward on loan, the Blues preferred a permanent deal.

And Pulisic was not sufficiently convinced by United's offer to push for a full-time transfer to the club. Even if the American did decide to seek pastures new, he would prefer to join a side that is competing in the Champions League.

United only finished sixth in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick last term and will therefore be participating in the Europa League this season.

In better news for Ten Hag and co., United are increasingly hopeful that they will strike a deal to sign Antony in the next fortnight.

Ajax (opens in new tab) are holding out for around £85m for the Brazil international, but the 20-time English champions believe they will get their man.

Casemiro is also on his way to Old Trafford after the club agreed a fee with Real Madrid (opens in new tab). United will return to Premier League action against arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Monday night.

