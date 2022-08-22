Manchester United report: Red Devils hopeful as key target attempts to push through move

Manchester United are increasingly hopeful that Antony will be their player before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the Brazil international at the start of the summer, but they appeared to have cooled their interest in the last few weeks.

A move for the forward is now back on the table, though, as United (opens in new tab) attempt to strengthen their squad further before the summer market closes on September 2.

Erik ten Hag's side have endured a disastrous start to the Premier League season, losing back-to-back games to Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab).

But Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford from Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and United are looking to get more business done in the next couple of weeks.

According to Goal (opens in new tab), Antony is pushing to seal a switch to United as he looks to take the next step in his career as soon as possible.

The 22-year-old has started the season strongly with a goal and two assists in his first two Eredivisie appearances of 2022/23.

But the forward was left out of Ajax (opens in new tab)'s squad for their meeting with Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend amid renewed interest from United.

The Red Devils would have to pay around £85m to land Antony, with Ajax determined not to let him go on the cheap.

And Ten Hag's successor at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Alfred Schreuder, has made it clear he wants to keep hold of the attacker.

"We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don’t want Antony to leave the club. I told the board that I want him to stay here," he said.

“I am assuming that the club will not sell Antony as we’re in a good financial position.”

United will be looking for their first win of the season when they host arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Monday night.