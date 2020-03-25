Mohamed Sissoko claims Sadio Mane is set for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah exit could be good for Liverpool

Mane’s stunning form this season helped propel Jurgen Klopp’s side to the brink of the league title, before football across Europe ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Senegal international has 14 goals and nine assists to his name for the Anfield club in the league this season, while last term his chemistry with Salah and Roberto Firmino fired Liverpool to Champions League glory.

But Sissoko, who spent two-and-a-half years with the Merseyside club before joining Juventus in January 2008, believes that Mane and Salah could soon find themselves elsewhere.

"I see Mane at Real Madrid,” the Frenchman told EuropaCalcio (via the Sun).

"He has the characteristics Zidane wants... I think Mane will go to Real Madrid.

"I don't know if Salah will continue at Liverpool. But if he left, his departure could be good for the team.

"Liverpool are very smart and would know how to replace him."

Sissoko also had his say on his compatriot Paul Pogba, as speculation continues to swirl around the midfielder’s future at Manchester United.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the former Juventus star, who has missed most of the 2019/20 season through injury.

"I know Zidane loves Pogba,” said Sissoko.

“But he would like to return to Juventus.

"That though doesn't depend on Pogba, but also on Manchester United, as he has a contract until 2021.

"I think Paul needs to find a team that makes him feel important."

