Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is safe despite Manchester United's poor form - report

Manchester United will not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a downturn in form, according to reports.

A 4-2 defeat by Leicester on Saturday means United have now gone three games without a win in the Premier League.

They are already five points adrift of top spot despite having had a relatively kind start to the season.

United will face Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City in their next three league games, with matches against Chelsea and Arsenal to follow before the start of December.

The Red Devils are also under pressure in the Champions League, where they have won one and lost one so far, and are already out of the League Cup.

Solskjaer has been in charge for close to three years and has one of the strongest squads in Europe at his disposal.

Yet there have been few signs of progress over the last couple of months, and the manager is now under more scrutiny than ever before.

However, The Athletic reports that the United board have no intention of dismissing the Norwegian any time soon.

Solskjaer still has plenty of credit in the bank and will be given time to turn the situation around.

United are keen to avoid making knee-jerk decisions and will instead take a long-term view of the direction of travel.

Key figures at Old Trafford believe United have made huge improvements since Solskjaer was handed the reins, initially on a caretaker basis, in December 2018.

Their support for the former Cardiff boss was underscored by their decision to hand him a new three-year contract in the summer.

The pressure on Solskjaer will only grow if United do not start winning games again soon.

They could effectively be out of the title race by December if results go against them in the coming weeks.

Solskjaer has still not won a trophy as United manager and is expected to oversee a challenge for the championship this season.

