Sam Mewis admits Champions League carrot helped lure her to Manchester City

New Manchester City Women’s signing Sam Mewis admits playing in the Champions League is on every player’s bucket list.

The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with the United States last summer, has arrived on the back of successive Championship and Shield doubles in the National Women’s Soccer League with North Carolina Courage.

Nevertheless, the draw of competing against Europe’s best lured her across the Atlantic.

“We have had a lot of success at the Courage but I feel like on every soccer player’s bucket list is to play in the Champions League,” saw Mewis.

“It is exciting, the possibility of winning something I have never won before. I am honoured I have this opportunity to compete over here.

“What really drew me here was a desire to continue to develop and push myself and competing for something new is an exciting part of that.”

Uprooting yourself 3,800 miles from a comfortable and successful professional life in North Carolina during the uncertainty of a global pandemic takes a certain leap of faith.

But Mewis insists the chance to play for City was one she could not pass up, especially as she has her targets set on a place in next year’s Olympic team.

“I think it is tough. Every individual in their career wants to accomplish certain things and develop in certain ways: for me I love the Courage and I hope to return there some day so it’s not like I was searching to leave,” she added.

“But I do think there was a part of me when I heard this opportunity that was really excited to do something different and get out of my comfort zone.

“I know with Covid happening it has thrown a lot of twists and turns around for everyone and obviously football is coming secondary to everyone’s health and safety but I thought this season in the WSL was a good opportunity for me to develop and push myself and grow.

“It felt like the right decision and such a good opportunity I didn’t want to pass up.

“Personally I have been thinking about my family – my husband is going to try to come and stay here for a little bit – but I think my family has been overall really supportive.

“And the club is taking really good care of me so far so I am confident it will work out really well and I feel safe as we are following the protocols to keep everyone safe so it feels very positive.”