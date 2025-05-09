Women's football transfer summer window 2025 latest rumours and biggest moves

The 2025 women's football summer transfer window will be open soon and the rumour mill is already getting to work.

There have been some impressive signings across Europe over the past few seasons with Chelsea the club making the most splash with players like Naomi Girma.

Some moves have already been confirmed and some are still in the works. Below FourFourTwo talks you through the biggest moves and the latest rumours.

Ellie Carpenter might be on the move (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australia defender Ellie Carpenter is thought to be on the move this summer.

She is currently contracted to Lyon, a club she has competed for since 2020, but is looking at joining an English club according to Soccerdonna.

Ingrid Engen is another star who may move to pastures new (Image credit: Getty Images)

The specific English club has not been specified. Carpenter is a two-time Champions League winner and has won over 10 club trophies in her career.

The Matildas star has never played in England before.

And as one star is rumoured to be leaving Lyon, another is understood to be arriving.

Ingrid Engen is set to leave Barcelona and join the eight-time Champions League Lyon, as per Esport3.

Jordan Nobbs new club has not been confirmed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norway international Engen has won nine trophies with Barca, including two Champions League titles. She may yet add another as she is part of the Barca team taking on Arsenal in the European final on 24 May.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have interest in signing Everton's Sara Holmgaard according to Relevo.

Holmgaard, who plays for the Toffees alongside her twin sister, has been with Everton since 2022 but spent the first year of her contract on loan to Fortuna Hjorring.

Sophie Ingle is on the move (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Wales international Sophie Ingle will leave Chelsea after she has finish rehabilitating her ACL injury.

The star has made more than 210 appearances for the Blues after playing for the club over two spells. She has won over 10 trophies with the club and has been to a Champions League final.

Ingle's next club has not yet been confirmed.

From one Women's Super League legend to another as Jordan Nobbs is leaving Aston Villa.

Nobbs made the move to Villa in 2023 to get more playing minutes to make the World Cup. She achieved that and has continued her impressive run of scoring a goal every season she has played in her career while at the club.

She says she is moving onto the next chapter in her football career but her next club is not yet clear.

Merle Frohsm is leaving Wolfsburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it is not just the English league which has seen departures that shock fans. In the Frauen Bundesliga, goalkeeper Merle Frohms will leave Wolfsburg at the end of the season.

She is one of 10 departures in a big shake up for the club. German keeper Frohms retired from international duty in 2024.