'It was honestly the wildest thing I have ever experienced in football' Chelsea captain Millie Bright on crazy March fixtures

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has said she is "delighted" the club are playing against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on 18 May.

The Blues reached the final after beating Liverpool 2-1 and United got to their third successive FA Cup final after downing Manchester rivals City.

The two clubs played one another two years ago in the final, where Chelsea won. Last season United knocked Chelsea out of the competition in the semi-final stage and went on to beat Tottenham to win their first-ever major trophy.

Millie Bright: "I can't wait for the final, I'm buzzing"

Millie Bright has already won the League Cup this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason Blues skipper Bright is so happy to be facing United in the final is that they avoid another game against Manchester City.

In March, Chelsea and City played each other four times in a row.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 in the League Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

They had the League Cup final followed by both legs of the Champions League quarter-final and a Women's Super League match.

Chelsea, who in FourFourTwo's view will win at least two more trophies this season, won the League Cup final, won the Champions League tie despite losing the first leg and came away with a controversial league victory too.

Bright said on The Rest is Football: Daly Brightness podcast: "A fan asked me after the game 'who would you prefer?' and I was like 'United'. I can't play City again, four in a row is enough for me.

"It was crazy, it was honestly the wildest thing I have ever experienced in football.

Ella Toone has been on form for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"I don't think any team has had to play them four times in a row... I am delighted that it is United at Wembley in the final. I can't wait, I'm buzzing."

The final will be played at the home of English football, Wembley, on 18 May. It will happen a week after the Blues hope to lift the WSL trophy for the sixth consecutive time.

They are currently six points clear of United and Arsenal in the WSL with four games to go.