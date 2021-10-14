Transfer news: Borussia Dortmund team-mate warns Erling Haaland 'grass isn't always greener'

Mats Hummels has hinted that Erling Haaland should stay at Borussia Dortmund, warning his team-mate that the "grass is not always greener".

The Norway international is the most in-demand footballer in the world ahead of an anticipated transfer in 2022.

Haaland will be available for around £66m next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with the 21-year-old.

Haaland has his pick of some of Europe's biggest clubs, although Dortmund could try to keep him for another year by offering him a new contract.

And Hummels, who left Dortmund for Bayern Munich in 2016 before returning to Signal Iduna Park three years later, believes that could be the best option for the striker.

"I can fully understand him if he wants to stay!" Hummels told Bild.

"Because it’s great in Dortmund, because he knows what he’s got here. I haven’t given up hope that he’ll stay for a long time.

“The grass on the other hand is not always greener. You really should be aware of that in football.

“It’s worth a lot if you have a good environment, and you feel comfortable with the boys, too.

“You have to appreciate that. That is not the case in every club. So we have a lot to offer Erling, it is not like that.”

Haaland certainly has plenty of thinking to do, but it is hard to envisage him spending another season at Dortmund.

Along with his agent Mino Raiola, Haaland hatched a plan in which he would depart in the summer of 2020 - as evidenced by the insertion of the buy-out clause in his contract.

The Norwegian has already proved himself at Dortmund, scoring 68 goals in 67 games in all competitions.

Haaland will almost certainly be on the move next summer. The question, still unanswered, is: where?

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED The best goalkeepers in the world right now

QUIZ! Can you name the top three countries in FIFA's world rankings since 1993?

FEATURE Why Manchester United should let Paul Pogba leave in the summer