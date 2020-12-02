Quiz! Can you name the top three countries in FIFA's world rankings since 1993?

You have 5 minutes to guess 81 nations.

Ah, the FIFA World Rankings. The best way to decide the best team in the world - apart from, you know, an international tournament like the World Cup.

The FIFA World Rankings have long been a mystery to many. Why, for example, are Mexico always seemingly rated about the fifth-best team on the globe?

How are England always so high, even during such perennial disappointments? What does any of it mean?

No matter - it's been 27 years since FIFA first brought in the one table to rule them all. Can you remember every team to hold the top three spots?

