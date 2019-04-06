Mats Hummels News and Features
Date of birth: December 16, 1988
Instagram: @aussenrist15
Clubs: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £33.8 million
After swapping Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund early in his career, became one of the most highly-regarded defenders in Europe in his eight years at Westfalenstadion and was a key member of the Germany team which won the World Cup in 2014. A return to Bayern came in 2016 and he went on to win the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons there before returning to Dortmund in the summer of 2019.
Latest about Mats Hummels
Whatever happened to defending? Why every European big club looks shaky at the back this season
By Mark White
It's a strange quirk of post-COVID football that everyone's forgotten how to keep a clean sheet
Louis van Gaal reveals eye-popping list of players he tried to sign at Manchester United – including Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané
By FourFourTwo Staff
EXCLUSIVE Eccentric Dutch coach Louis van Gaal tells FourFourTwo he had quite the shopping list at Manchester United - and could have built a hugely entertaining team
By FourFourTwo Staff
Flick to continue as caretaker as Bayern take time to consider permanent boss
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
Lewandowski shines as Bayern romp home in Klassiker
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
10 players who contradicted themselves with their transfer moves
Posted
Transfer news Sometimes, just saying nothing works out best for everyone concerned – as these players who went against their word soon found out
Hummels set for Borussia Dortmund return - report
By Harriet Drudge
Borussia Dortmund Three years after returning to Bayern Munich, Hummels could be on his way back to Dortmund according to reports in Germany.
