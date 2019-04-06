Mats Hummels News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: December 16, 1988
Instagram: @aussenrist15
Clubs: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £33.8 million

After swapping Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund early in his career, became one of the most highly-regarded defenders in Europe in his eight years at Westfalenstadion and was a key member of the Germany team which won the World Cup in 2014. A return to Bayern came in 2016 and he went on to win the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons there before returning to Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Real Madrid

Whatever happened to defending? Why every European big club looks shaky at the back this season

By Mark White

It's a strange quirk of post-COVID football that everyone's forgotten how to keep a clean sheet

Louis van Gaal, Manchester United

Louis van Gaal reveals eye-popping list of players he tried to sign at Manchester United – including Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané

By FourFourTwo Staff

EXCLUSIVE Eccentric Dutch coach Louis van Gaal tells FourFourTwo he had quite the shopping list at Manchester United - and could have built a hugely entertaining team

EXCLUSIVE

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels

Virus Outbreak Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich hails ‘brutally important’ win as Bayern Munich tighten title grip

By PA Staff

Northern Ireland v Germany – UEFA Euro 2016 – Group C – Germany Media Activity – Parc Des Princes

Borussia Dortmund hopeful Mats Hummels will be fit for Bayern Munich clash

By PA Staff

Flick to continue as caretaker as Bayern take time to consider permanent boss

By FourFourTwo Staff

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Lewandowski shines as Bayern romp home in Klassiker

By FourFourTwo Staff

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Contracted transfers

10 players who contradicted themselves with their transfer moves

Posted

Transfer news Sometimes, just saying nothing works out best for everyone concerned – as these players who went against their word soon found out

Transfer news
Mats Hummels Bayern Munich

Hummels set for Borussia Dortmund return - report

By Harriet Drudge

Borussia Dortmund Three years after returning to Bayern Munich, Hummels could be on his way back to Dortmund according to reports in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich batter Borussia Dortmund to lead Bundesliga standings

By FourFourTwo Staff

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
