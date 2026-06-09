How to watch Argentina vs Iceland for FREE: Live streams, TV details as World Cup holders gear up for final friendly

Watch Argentina vs Iceland today as the reigning World Cup champions play their final warm-up game before the 2026 edition begins in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina are preparing to defend their 2022 World Cup crown in the US, Canada and Mexico, but have just one more warm-up assignment to get through before they get underway in North America.

Iceland, who did not qualify for the 2026 edition, are their final test, with the game taking place in Alabama in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Argentina vs Iceland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Argentina vs Iceland for FREE

You can watch Argentina vs Iceland for free on ITVX the online platform of UK broadcaster ITV.

All you have to do is sign up to ITV's platform and away you go - free coverage of the reigning World Cup holders and Lionel Messi.

L'Equipe Live Foot will also broadcast the game free in France.

Watch Argentina vs Iceland from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

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📺 Stream Argentina vs Iceland from anywhere

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland in the UK

As mentioned, Argentina vs Iceland will be shown on ITVX.

ITVX will broadcast Argentina vs Iceland as well as a 51 World Cup games this summer, including England's opener against Croatia and the World Cup final.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Argentina vs Iceland on ESPN.

Watch Argentina vs Iceland on ESPN Argentina vs Iceland is being shown on ESPN in the US. You will need an Unlimited subscription with prices starting at $29.99/month.

Argentina vs Iceland: Match Preview

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina lifted the World Cup in 2022, thanks in large part to the magic of Messi, and the holders will be desperate to do the same once again when the tournament kicks off in the US this week.

La Albiceleste finished top of the South American table with an impressive 38 points - nine more than the runners-up Ecuador, who are being tipped as an underdog coming into the competition.

Messi returned to the matchday squad against Honduras after recovering from a hamstring injury, though he remained an unused sub

The Inter Miami forward is unlikely to start on Wednesday, but he could see a few minutes of action in order to build some momentum before the World Cup, and Scaloni may start Lautaro Martinez and Thiago Almada in attack.

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Iceland missed out on the World Cup for the second time in a row after reaching the 2018 finals, and they will be hoping to make a fresh start in the coming months under manager Arnar Gunnlaugsson.

Strakamir Okkar come into this friendly following a