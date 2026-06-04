How to watch Spain vs Iraq for FREE: Live streams and TV info as La Roja play final home friendly before 2026 World Cup

Pedro Porro is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup with Spain

Watch Spain vs Iraq today as the European champions contest their final friendly on home soil before jetting off to the 2026 World Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

La Roja are among the favourites to win the tournament in North America after Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Co fired them to Euro 2024 glory two years ago.

They will expect a winning send-off in La Coruna against an Iraq side preparing for their country's first World Cup since 1986.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Spain vs Iraq online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Spain vs Iraq for free?

Yes! You can watch Spain vs Iraq on RTVE, the free-to-air Spanish national broadcaster. The game will be shown live on La 1.

Al Iraqiya, the national public broadcaster of Iraq, will also have live coverage at no cost.

Abroad for Spain vs Iraq? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Spain vs Iraq from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Spain vs Iraq. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks RTVE

📺 Stream Spain vs Iraq from anywhere

How to watch Spain vs Iraq in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Spain vs Iraq on Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday, 4 June.

Watch Spain vs Iraq on Amazon Prime Video You can watch Spain vs Iraq on pay-per-view for as little as £2.99 on Amazon Prime Video. You don't need a Prime Video subscription to access the PPV.

Watch Spain vs Iraq in the US

Fans in the US can watch Spanish-language coverage of Spain vs Iraq on Vix.

Fubo is also showing the game live on Fubo Sports Network 4.

Watch Spain vs Iraq on ViX Fans in the US can watch Spain vs Iraq on ViX. Subscriptions start at $8.99/month.

Watch Spain vs Iraq on Fubo Spain vs Iraq is available via Fubo in the US. Plans start from $54.99/month.

Watch Spain vs Iraq in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting live coverage of Spain vs Iraq in Australia.

Watch Spain vs Iraq on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Spain vs Iraq: Preview

It is approaching two years since Luis de la Fuente's exciting young Spain side swept all of Europe before them to win Euro 2024 in thrilling fashion.

Fast forward to this summer and La Roja will attempt to emulate their predecessors of 2010 and follow up a European Championship success with World Cup glory.

De La Fuente's side look well-set to do so - in fact, they have not lost a game in normal time since March 2023, when they were beaten 2-0 by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

They are strong favourites to continue their good form in this final home friendly against Iraq in La Coruna, before heading across the Atlantic to face Peru in their last warm-up fixture ahead of their tournament opener against Cape Verde on June 15.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Despite boasting one of the best nicknames in international football, Iraq have had to wait a long time for their second World Cup experience.

The Lions of Mesopotamia first qualified for the tournament in 1986, finishing bottom of their group, and four decades will have passed between the 1-0 defeat by Mexico in their final game of that World Cup and their 2026 opener against Norway.

Their mammoth 21-game qualification campaign alone will have felt never-ending, but they eventually secured their place at the finals with a 2-1 victory over Bolivia in the intercontinental play-off.

This friendly will be a good test for Iraq as they get set for a World Cup group that includes another of the favourites, France, and that preparation will prove more useful than any result.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spain 3-0 Iraq

FourFourTwo predicts Spain to run out comfortable winners in La Coruna, regardless of the strength of the team that Luis de la Fuente puts out.