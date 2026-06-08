How to watch Peru vs Spain for FREE: Live streams and TV information for World Cup friendly

Watch Peru vs Spain today as the European champions contest their final friendly before the 2026 World Cup begins, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

La Roja's 1-1 draw with Iraq last time out threw some cats among the pigeons, as the reigning European champions take on Peru at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla City, Mexico.

Peru suffered a disappointing CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, finishing 9th of 10 teams and winning only 2 of their 18 games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Peru vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Peru vs Spain for free?

Yes! You can watch Peru vs Spain on RTVE, the free-to-air Spanish national broadcaster. The game will be shown live on La 1.

L'Equipe Live Foot in France will also broadcast the game for free.

Abroad for Peru vs Spain? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Peru vs Spain from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Peru vs Spain. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Peru vs Spain in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Peru vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off is at 3am BST on Tuesday 9 June.

Watch Peru vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video You can watch Peru vs Spain on pay-per-view for as little as £2.99 on Amazon Prime Video. You don't need a Prime Video subscription to access the PPV.

Watch Peru vs Spain in the US

Fans in the US can watch Spanish-language coverage of Peru vs Spain on Fox Sports 2.

Watch Peru vs Spain on Fox Sports The easiest way to access FS2 is via Fox One, which has a 3-day free trial and prices starting from $19.99/month.Every single game of the World Cup will be available on Fox One. You can also access Fox Sports 2 through a cord-cutting subscription like Sling TV or Fubo.

Watch Peru vs Spain in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting live coverage of Peru vs Spain in Australia.

Watch Peru vs Spain on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Peru vs Spain: Preview

Mano Menezes's Peru missed out on the World Cup for the second time in a row following their appearance in 2018, after a dismal campaign against their South American counterparts.

They have since shown a little more fight, drawing 2-2 with Honduras and beating Haiti 2-1 as recently as Saturday, scoring twice inside the final ten minutes to come from behind.

Menezes's men have now avoided defeat in three of their last four games, only being beaten 2-0 by Senegal in March, which will provide some confidence heading into this meeting with La Roja in Mexico.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Spain's surprise draws with Egypt and Iraq mean this clash with Peru holds plenty of expectation for Luis de la Fuente's side.

A number of players, such as Pedri, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal, were all rested against Iraq as De la Fuente did not want to risk key personnel, and he may choose to do the same again.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is working his way back from a hamstring injury he picked up in late April, and he looks set to sit out once again as a result.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Peru 1-2 Spain

FourFourTwo predicts Spain to win here by a narrow margin, with Peru taking a surprise lead.