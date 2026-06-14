Are the Netherlands the best team never to win the World Cup?

The Dutch side of the 1970s were one of the most influential sides of all time - but twice fell short in World Cup finals

In some ways, the Netherlands are one of football's biggest over-achievers.

For over 50 years, the Dutch have punched well above their weight for a nation with a current population just above 18 million - far less than many of the game's biggest powerhouses.

But when you consider the quality of players the Netherlands have had over the years - Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Wesley Sneijder, Lieke Martens, Virgil van Dijk - it seems curious that they have remained bridesmaids at best at the World Cup.

We don't think there is a side with a better claim to being the best side never to have won the World Cup.

The Cruyff-inspired Total Football side of the 1970s is still talked about as perhaps the most influential side in post-war football - far more so than the West Germany and Argentina sides that beat them in the final in 1974 and 1978, respectively.

The Netherlands came out second best in the terribly bad-tempered 2010 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another great generation of Dutch players came around in the 1980s.

They produced three successive Ballon d'Or winners from 1987 to 1989 in the shape of Gullit and (twice) Van Basten. Both were part of the Dutch side that won Euro 1988, alongside the likes of Ronald Koeman and Frank Rijkaard.

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No other side in history has reached more men's World Cup semi-finals (5) or finals (3) without winning the trophy, with semi-final appearances in 1998 and 2014, and another silver medal in 2010, when they lost to Spain.

Even the fabulous women's side that romped to the Euro 2017 trophy fell short to the USA in the World Cup final two years later.

That's five generations of great Dutch sides who somehow never managed to lay claim to the title of world champions.